Aurangabad Municipal Corporation orders 65,000 COVID vaccines amid rising cases

Due to the new wave of Corona infection, an alert has been announced across the country. The state health minister has also issued instructions. Accordingly, the municipal health department has started preparations. Seven centres have been set up for RTPCR tests. Eight thousand 141 beds will be available in the municipal corporation, valley hospital, district general hospital, and private hospitals. Sources also said that 65,000 vaccines, including 50,000 of Covisheild and 15,000 of Korbovax, have been ordered.



The coronavirus has once again hit China. Therefore, an alert has been issued across the country. The state health minister made suggestions through the VC yesterday. So the health system has started working. The municipal corporation has started preparations as a measure in case the corona infection spreads again. There are 645 oxygen beds and ten ventilators in the five health centres of the Municipal Corporation- Meltron, N-8, N-11, Nehrunagar, IOC, and Padampura.



A total of 8,141 beds are available in government and private hospitals, including 402 for ventilators, 540 for ICU and oxygen, 3,344 for oxygen, and 3,855 for isolation. At present, 16,000 vaccines of Covaxin are available, and the term of the vaccine will expire on December 31. Sources said that 65,000 vaccines, including 50,000 Covisheild and 15,000 Korbovax, have been ordered.