Aurangabad ranks among world's top 5 capital cities of global innovative manufacturing

Here is good news as Aurangabad has been ranked among world's top 5 capital cities of global innovative manufacturing by the 'Gli Stati Generali-Innovazione-Macroeconomia' an Italian magazine that identifies the new developing cities in terms of investments and growth potential.

Along with Aurangabad, other cities that have found a place in the list are Beijing-Tianjin from China, Mumbai, Seoul in South Korea, Boston in the USA and Dresden in Germany. According to Innovazione, these cities are the capitals of the most innovative global manufacturing with various industrial giants of international caliber and the strongest pocket multinationals. The cities have leading laboratories and factories with world class universities and research centers. Mumbai-Aurangabad has been categorized as the most relevant production unit of ICT, textile, pharmaceutical and mechanical companies, including giants such as the Tata group, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and large banks.

Aurangabad- a strong force in manufacturing sector

Aurangabad, a city of just 800,000 inhabitants, is a strong force in manufacturing sectors such as automotive, engineering and pharmaceuticals. Various international giants such as Siemens, BMW, Skoda have plants in the vast industrial suburbs of the city. Along with industry, Aurangabad also has the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, one of the most popular universities in all of India. The magazine predicts that an even more impetuous growth in the coming years, driven by the students and researchers who flock from all over the country to study and do business here, will improve the city's ranking even further.

Mumbai- most important mega city

Innovazione has classified Mumbai as one of the most important mega-city in South Asia, a world-class financial, industrial and commercial center and one with a gigantic labor reserve. Mumbai contributes 5 per cent of the GDP and 70 per cent of the financial transactions of the whole of India with air connectivity throughout the world and excellent universities and institutes.

Status of Aurangabad district:

Top Five Commodities Value of Export (in US Dollar Million)

1. Engineering Goods 1062.07

2. Drugs And Pharmaceuticals 217.39

3. Plastic And Linoleum 149.9

4. Organic And Inorganic Chemicals 43.69