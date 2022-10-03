Aurangabad will be 5G enabled city by March 2023

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

“India is acquiring the technological development in a planned manner. By, March 31, 2023, around 200 cities will be 5G technology enabled cities and it will include Aurangabad as well”, said union minister of railway, communication, and electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. He was speaking during a function organised by Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) here on Monday. Minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, state employment guarantee and horticulture minister Sandeepan Bhumre, CMIA president Nitin Gupta were present on the dais.

Lokmat’s edior-in-chief Rajendra Darda, former MP Rajkumar Dhoot, injustrialist N K Gupta, Ram Bhogale, Rishi Bagla, CMIA, MASSIA, Vyari Mahasangh, Industrial Suppliers Association officials and others were present.

Vaishnaw further said, people across the world once could not think that India can develop telecom technology endogenously. However, engineers have developed the 4G and 5G technology. It will be provided to the entire world after fulfilling the domestic need. In the first phase, 200 cities in the country will get 5G technology and Aurangabad will be one of them, he said.

Similarly, the next version of coaches for Vande Bharat train will be manufactured in Latur in Marathwada. The first coach will roll out of the factory in the next 14 months and the target is to manufacture 1,600 coaches. Around Rs 11,000 crore has been a budgetary provision for Maharashtra now.

There is a huge potential for investment in Auric city. The government will recommend Auric city for investment. However, CMIA should prepare a report highlighting the plus points of investments and also negative points which will give a clear idea to the investors, Vaishnaw Said.

Utsav Machhar conducted the proceedings of the function. CMIA secretary Arpit Save, vice president Dushyant Patil, treasurer Utsav Machhar, joint secretary Saurabh Bhogale, joint treasurer Atharveshraj Nandavat, and others took efforts for the success of the function.