Aurangabad will come in the 'fifty cities' of tourism

-Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad

Aurangabad: Domestic as well as foreign tourism should be promoted, as well as employment for the youth, a platform for new industries should be created. For this, the Central government announced the inclusion of 50 cities in the country in a special tourism package in this year's budget, said the union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad while talking to this newspaper.

There are huge opportunities for employment generation in the tourism sector. To give a boost to this sector, the Central government has taken up a special programme on Public Private Partnership basis and provision was made in the Central budget on Wednesday. Communication facilities, tourist guides, high quality food facilities and tourist safety will be considered for 50 cities. Under a special package, the Central government will try to increase tourism by selecting 50 cities. Meanwhile, Aurangabad city has historical heritage due to Bibi Ka Maqbara, Panchakki, Soneri Mahal and 52 gates. Also there is Ghrishneshwar temple which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas along with Ellora and Ajanta, Aurangabad Caves and Deogiri Fort. Therefore, it is expected that Aurangabad will be included in the 'Fifty Cities' programme.