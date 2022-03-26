Auric gets green signal to supply electricity to industries

Aurangabad, March 26:

Auric has got the first industrial township to get the license to distribute electricity supply to the industrial area. This will enable cheap electricity supply to industries at lower rates. This will benefit the industries investing in Auric as well as for the existing industries, said Subhash Desai, State minister for industries, while speaking at the ‘Aura of Auric, FDI and Tourism Conclave’ held at Auric City hall on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters Desai said that Auric City has got the license to distribute electricity. The process in this regard has started. Electricity will be distributed to industries using MSEDCL infrastructure in the area. It will be procured from the company supplying electricity at the cheapest rates across the country and will be distributed to local industries at a lower rate than the current rate. As a result, the industries will get electricity at cheaper rates than in neighboring states. Work is underway to speed up the construction of a food park in Bidkin phase. A presentation on the infrastructure at Bidkin has been given to a German food processing company.

Ambassadors briefed about facilities

During the conclave, MIDC chief executive officer Dr P Anbalagan briefed the ambassadors about the facilities that are available in Auric as well as connectivity. He also informed about the policy of the government and the efforts being made to cooperate with foreign investors in setting up industries in the State as well as Aurangabad.