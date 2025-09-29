Auric gets Samruddhi Connectivity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The much-awaited interchange connecting Auric to the Samruddhi Expressway at Shendra–Jaipur was inaugurated on Monday by Industry Minister Uday Samant in the presence of several dignitaries.

The approximately three to four months awaited for the inauguration finally opened. With this connectivity, industries located in the Shendra industrial estate as well as vehicle users from Solapur heading to Mumbai via the Samruddhi Expressway will benefit from smoother travel. The expressway passes just 900 meters from Auric City’s Shendra industrial belt, and entrepreneurs had long demanded a direct interchange. In 2022, the state government approved construction of the interchange, for which land was acquired from farmers. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) also set up a toll plaza. With the six-lane link road now completed, Minister Uday Samant formally inaugurated it on Monday. The event was attended by state OBC welfare minister Atul Save, MP Sandipan Bhumre, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MLA Anuradha Chavan, Auric managing director Dr. P. D. Malikner, project officer Arun Dubey, shiv sena district chief Rajendra Janjal, Bharat Rajput, and BJP tehsil chief Ram Shelke, among others

Samruddhi link to boost cargo movement to JNPT

The new connectivity will make it easier for entrepreneurs from Shendra Auric and Shendra five-star industrial estate to send their export goods to JNPT and Vadhavan Port. It will also speed up cargo movement to Central India via Nagpur. Earlier, vehicles from Solapur had to take the Karodi or Harsul interchanges to access the expressway, causing heavy traffic congestion at Harsul. With the new interchange, traffic snarls are expected to ease, saving both time and fuel for commuters and industries.

