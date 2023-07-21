Auric set to emerge as a model city for national progress

Auric MD Suresh Kakani: A successful Central-State government partnership paves the way for Auric's growth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Suresh Kakani, managing director of Auric, envisions Auric as a perfect model city that will drive progress not only for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Marathwada, or Maharashtra but also serve as an exemplary model for the entire country. In an exclusive conversation with this newspaper, Kakani highlighted Aurangabad Industrial City's (Auric) transformative potential, comprising Shendra and Bidkin industrial zones, which offer not only industrial plots but also residential and commercial spaces.

This collaborative effort of the Central and State government is expected to set a successful precedent for joint partnerships.

205 plots allotted in Shendra industrial belt

Auric has already allocated 205 plots in the Shendra industrial belt, including 185 industrial, 50 residential, and various remaining commercial plots. Of the allotted industrial plots, 27 have commenced industrial operations, with investments amounting to over Rs 7000 crores and directly providing employment to eight thousand individuals. With companies like Ather expressing their investment interest, Auric's future growth appears promising. Furthermore, a 168-acre food park in Auric Bidkin industrial zone is under development and is set to be completed by September.

IT companies show interest in Auric

Currently, one IT company has initiated operations in Auric, while an additional six to seven companies have shown keen interest in establishing their presence in the city. Among them, three IT-company subsidiaries from Hyderabad have inspected the site and expressed eagerness to venture into Auric’s thriving business environment.