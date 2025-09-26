Auric to get Samruddhi Expressway link on Sept 29, Samant backs farmers with relief, CSR funds, and skill push

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Auric City in Shendra will get direct connectivity to the Samruddhi Expressway on September 29. The link will be inaugurated at 11 am during Auric sixth foundation day celebrations. Industries Minister Uday Samant, Social Justice Minister and Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Minister Atul Save, MoS Indranil Naik, Industries Secretary Dr. P. Anbalagan, and MIDC CEO P. Velrasu will attend. Maharashtra Industrial Township MD P.D. Malikner and Deputy MD Datta Bhadkawad have urged citizens to join. The inauguration will be held along the expressway, followed by the main program at Auric Hall, Shendra.

At the same time, Samant assured full government support to farmers hit by heavy rains in Marathwada. Visiting Pimpri Raja and Sanjkheda, he said even crop insurance criteria may be revised if required. He directed officials to conduct panchnamas of damaged orchards and sugarcane fields and promised to take farmers’ issues to the Cabinet. Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane ordered a comprehensive survey after Samant’s call. Appealing for collective support, Samant urged industries to contribute CSR funds to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, announcing his personal donation of Rs 11 lakh. He said maximum aid must reach farmers and promised to resolve entrepreneurs’ issues through upcoming Udyogmitra meetings. Taking on opposition leader Uddhav Thackeray, Samant remarked: “This is not a local election to just criticize. What help are you personally giving farmers?” He added that Rs 16 crore has been sanctioned for roads in Waluj MIDC and that drains will be widened to prevent future damage. Meanwhile, a Ratan Tata Skill Development Centre is set to open in the city within 15–20 days, following coordination between MIDC and the District Collector.

