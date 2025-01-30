Authorities & boards members complain Guv about misconduct of Dr Sanap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of different authorities and boards of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) made a complaint Governor and chancellor of the university to take action against chancellor nominated member of the Management Council (MC) Dr Gajanan Sanap.

The governor and chancellor nominate two members on the MC for each public university of the State. Dr Gajanna Sanap was made chancellor and nominated member on MC in February 2023.

In a memorandum submitted to the chancellor, it was stated that Dr Gajanan Sanap has been very disruptive and disrespectful to the working atmosphere of the university.

Some other allegations are as follows;

-- Dr Sanap disrespectfully shouted to the Police Bodyguard of the VC which led towards

creating an unnecessary scene.

--Dr Sanap implied threatening statements to the Executive Engineer Ravindra Kale, on the account of removing nameplates.

---Insulting remarks made against dean of commerce and Management, Head of Department of Commerce Dr Veena Humbe.

--Dr Sanap bullied Dr Sonali Kshirsagar, the Director National Service Scheme where he shouted at her which also left her visibly distressed and in tears.

--He also had an argument with the director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali

---Dr Sanap's behaviour has consistently been rude and hostile in meetings, causing a toxic and uncomfortable environment for university officials and staff.