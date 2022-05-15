Authorities instructed to look into Outram Ghat issue

Eknath Shinde: Samruddhi expressway game changer project

Aurangabad, May 15:

There is a demand for a tunnel in Outram ghat been raised by the local public representatives to resolve the traffic jam in Kannad ghat. Officials of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be instructed to look into the matter, assured urban development minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday.

Expressing confidence that the water crisis in Aurangabad will be resolved soon, Shinde said that the original concept of Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi expressway was conceived by Balasaheb Thackeray. This highway will transform the city as it is a gamechanger project. He also assured that the issue of Ramkrishna lift irrigation project would be discussed with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Owaisi plays for whom

Answering a question, Shinde said that Aurangzeb was an enemy of Swarajya. Akbaruddin Owaisi's behavior is divisive to Hindus and we condemn it. He lashed out at the opposition, saying that action should be taken against Owaisi and that he did not know for whom Owaisi was doing this act. He also said that no one should teach us Hanuman Chalisa and Hindutva.