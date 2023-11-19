Authorities introduce jammers to curb indiscriminate parking

20 jammers of municipal corporation, Police are ready for four wheeler vehicles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), and the police administration have started a joint campaign to take action against two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles parked indiscriminately on the main roads of the city. So far action has been taken against three and a half thousand two wheelers under this campaign. It is becoming impossible for the police to park a large vehicle and pick up the bike in the old city. Sources said that the police has prepared 20 jammers to take action against four wheeler vehicles and this action will also be started in two days.

The problem in the city is becoming serious day by day. A joint meeting was held between the municipal administrator and the police commissioner to find a way out of this. In the meeting, it was decided that the CSMC should provide vehicles and personnel to take action against two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Accordingly, the tender process was conducted and the contract for the vehicles was awarded. It was decided to pay some of the fine amount taken against the unruly vehicles during the day as royalty. This action has been going on for the past two months. So far, 3500 unruly two-wheelers have been picked up under Cidco and Cantonment divisions. The municipal corporation received a royalty amount of Rs 1.5 lakh from it.

It is not possible to lift vehicles from areas like City Chowk, Gulmandi, Rangargalli and Shahganj in the old city. The vehicle brought to pick up the two-wheeler causes a traffic jam. Hence, it was decided that the CSMC should put white stripes on the main roads to indicate where to park two-wheelers. Accordingly stripes were applied at Nirala Bazaar, City Chowk, Gulmandi and Paithan Gate. In the rest of the city, no stripes were put on roads often causing disputes between the police and motorists.

Now action on four wheelers

The police did not have jammers to crack down on four-wheelers. Hence old jammers were repaired. In all, 20 jammers are ready and the operation will start in one to two days. The police officials hope that this will reduce the traffic congestion on the main roads.

Towing charges for vehicles:

Two wheeler – Rs 200

Handcart – Rs 300

Four wheeler – Rs 2000

If jammer installed – Rs 500

Royalty received by municipal corporation

Two wheelers – Rs 50

Handcart – Rs 100

Four wheeler – Rs 500

If jammer installed – Rs 200