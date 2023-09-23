Auto driver escapes unhurt in tree uprooting incident

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An old and tall Nilgiri tree which existed in front of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) office, enroute Railway Station, got uprooted and fell on the ground, on Saturday afternoon.

The city and the surrounding areas are witnessing a downpour from Friday. The black clouds were hovering in the sky since morning today (Saturday). The rainfall started after 10 am and continued till the afternoon.

Many low lying areas in the city witnessed storming of rainwater in their localities. It so happened that there was mild traffic on the road extended from MTDC to Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk. At around 12.45 pm, the tree suddenly got uprooted and fell on the road. The thudding sound attracted the attention of people. Co-incidentally, no vehicle was passing by, but one auto rickshaw got stuck under the tree. The tree fell upon the front portion of the vehicle. The traffic on the road was disrupted and the police then diverted the vehicles. Acting upon the information, the Vedantnagar police along with fire brigade team led by Vaibhav Bakade, Haribhau Ghughe, Nandkishore Ghuge, Subhash Dudhe, Irfan Pathan, Kiran Pagore, Paresh Dudhe, Sujit Kalyankar and Shashikant Gite rushed to the spot. The trunk of the tree was moved to the side of the road in two hours and then traffic was restored.