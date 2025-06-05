Auto driver stabs outstation TET aspirant in Chawani area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bizarre incident, an auto rickshaw driver beat a youth, who has arrived in the city to take Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), over an issue of wearing a mask. The accused stabbed the youth with a sharp-edged weapon in his stomach. The name of the injured victim is Jayaram Baban Pimpale and he is undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital in the city.

Jayaram, a 28-year-old originally hails from Ahilyanagar, had come to the city on June 3 to appear for the TET. He stayed overnight near J.J. Hospital. On June 4, at around 3.30 am, he went to Baba Chowk to find an auto-rickshaw to reach his exam center at Waluj Pandharpur.

A rickshaw driver picked him up and began driving toward Waluj. Near the Lohkhandi Bridge, Jayaram put on a mask. However, this angered the driver.

The driver asked him in Hindi, "Why are you wearing a mask?" Jayaram explained that he was feeling unwell. However, after reaching Lohkhandi Bridge, the driver suddenly turned the rickshaw into a dark, secluded area near Holy Cross School and launched a violent attack on Jayaram. The driver beat Jayaram with kicks and blows and later on whisked out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked on his chest and stomach. In a bleeding condition, Jayaram managed to come on the main road and sought help from the vehicles passing through. Later on, Jayaram was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against the unidentified rickshaw driver at the Cantonment Police Station.

Weapons with auto driver in past

There have been several previous incidents in the city involving serious crimes committed by rickshaw drivers. In the month of May, an addict stabbed a passenger with a sharp-edged weapon in Pundaliknagar. The passenger sustained grave injuries. In one such case near the railway station, a young man was assaulted by a rickshaw driver. These incidents have revealed that many rickshaw drivers carry weapons, putting passengers' safety at serious risk.

However, despite such alarming events, no concrete action appears to have been taken by the police, which has raised concern and surprise among citizens.