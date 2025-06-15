Auto owner held in teacher’s murder case; Police crack down on irresponsible vehicle rentals

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Cantonment Police have arrested an autorickshaw owner for carelessly renting his vehicle to a criminal, days after a 28-year-old TET aspirant, Jayaram Pimpale, was murdered by the auto driver.

Jayaram had come to the city for the Teacher Eligibility Test and boarded an auto on June 4 to go to Waluj. A heated fare dispute led driver Mujammil Qureshi (22) to stab him fatally. Jayaram died during treatment. Police investigations revealed that Mujammil had no driving license, was a repeat offender with a criminal case registered at Kalyan Railway Station Police, and was known to drive drunk and carry a knife. After the attack, he fled with Jayaram’s mobile phone, confirming premeditated intent. The autorickshaw’s owner, Sayyed Mazrooddin of Rahoolnagar, was arrested on Saturday for renting the vehicle without verifying the driver’s background. He had given the auto to Mujammil for Rs 250 per 12-hour shift two months ago. Assistant poilice inspector Vivek Jadhav confirmed the arrest was carried out by PSI Sanjay Rokde along with constables Siddharth Thorat, Ravindra Deshmukh, and Kailas Sormare. The incident has exposed a disturbing trend criminals entering the autorickshaw sector, carrying weapons while transporting passengers, and endangering public safety. Acting on multiple reports by Lokmat Times, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar has instructed officials to take strict action against vehicle owners who rent out without proper checks.

Vehicle owners now on police radar

Police have clarified: if a driver misbehaves with female passengers, drives under the influence, or is involved in crimes like theft or assault, the owner will be held equally accountable and face criminal charges.

Photo Caption: Arrested – The accused driver (right) and the auto owner (left).