Auto rickshaw being filled with stones for riot

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The tension spread on Tuesday over the reducing sound of prayers at a religious place in Chikalthanam continued until Wednesday night.

Some organizations, including local residents, organised Mahaarti at 8 pm on Wednesday. It is alleged that the youths who were going for the Aarti were beaten up.

Shocking information came to light that a conspiracy was being hatched for a big incident by bringing and filling an auto rickshaw (MH-20-EF-6872) with stones.

When police reached the spot, the rioters fled from the spot. Police seized the auto-rickshaw late at night and filed a separate case.

A dispute erupted on Tuesday night over the demand to lower the volume of Aarti at a religious place. During the discussion, the tension increased when a group beat up women and other residents.

This resulted in a riot-like situation at Chikalthana within half an hour.

When the Mahaarti was again performed at the same place on Wednesday, some people raised slogans. So, there was tension in the area again. Police had to work hard to disperse the crowd and control the situation by 11 pm.

Who incited for stones collection?

PSIs Atmaram Ghuge and Sachin Jadhav reached the Pushpak Garden area after learning that a commotion started when a youth slipped.

They appealed to people to maintain the peace. However, stones were still thrown. Police had to resort to a mild lathi charge. It was seen that some youths were trying to gather the crowd with sticks at some distance while others brought a rickshaw and started filling it with stones. When police rushed there, the stone pelters ran away. ASI Dnyaneshwar Sonar, on the orders of superiors, lodged a complaint.

4 cases registered

A total of four cases related to the incident were registered in MIDC Cidco Police Station during 48 hours. A case was registered against 15 people including a woman named Laila, Shakeel Zainuddin Shaikh, Akhil Zainuddin Shaikh, Anis Zainuddin Shaikh on the complaint of Krishna Nage for beating up a person over the sound of Aarti.

Police registered the second case of rioting against the mob. On the basis of a woman's complaint, a third case was registered against seven persons including Ramesh Dahihande, Krishna Nage and Baburao Jadhav.

The fourth case registered for Wednesday night tension.

However, the police have taken a cautious stance regarding the arrest. No one was arrested until Thursday evening. During the probe, it was learnt that youths are being incited. Police officers said the tension also increased because of slogans raised by the office-bearers of some organisations.

A route march of personnel of the State Reserve Police Force and local police was taken out from the areas to avoid any untoward incident as a large number of people will come out home on Friday for the weekly market and prayer on the first Friday of Ramzan.