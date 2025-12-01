Auto-rickshaw chaos at Railway station

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

At the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station, considered the main gateway to the city, auto-rickshaws have virtually turned the area into a chaotic marketplace. Sheets have been put up around the station for the construction of the new building, leaving less space but more rickshaws than ever. Rickshaw drivers crowd every available spot near the entrance, calling out, “Waluj? Bus stand?” and chasing after passengers. Their aggressive behaviour and arbitrary fares are causing immense inconvenience to local commuters, travellers arriving from outside, and tourists.

During train arrival hours, around 40 to 50 rickshaws surround the station entrance. The moment passengers step out, drivers bombard them with questions like, “Where to? Is your father with you? Going to Waluj?” Even if a passenger refuses one driver, another immediately starts following them. The parked rickshaws have completely altered the appearance of the station.

Relatives arriving on two-wheelers or four-wheelers to drop off passengers are forced to stop on the road because of the rickshaw congestion, or else they are compelled to use the paid parking area. Meanwhile, rickshaw drivers freely drive right up to the entrance, sparking public anger. Citizens are criticizing the Railway Protection Force for ignoring the need to maintain discipline among the rickshaw drivers.

Limited space, yet action being taken

Construction of the new station building is currently underway, reducing the available space for parking rickshaws. Even so, authorities claim they are taking action against unruly rickshaw drivers. The situation remains difficult because the number of rickshaws is far greater than the available space. Rickshaw drivers have demanded a designated stand from railway officials, but the Railway Protection Force states that this will only be possible once the construction is completed.

A large crowd of auto-rickshaws gathered in front of the railway station entrance.