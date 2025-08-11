Auto-rickshaw driver molests woman officer, assaults police; rising crime among auto drivers alarms city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A government woman officer was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver over a fare dispute at the main railway station on Monday evening. The accused not only snatched her bag and mobile phone but also assaulted traffic police personnel who came to her aid, throwing away their e-challan machine.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. when the 36-year-old officer, posted near Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk, arrived at the station from her office. The accused, identified as Yusuf Mohammad Ansari (27) of Daulatabad, picked an argument over the fare, touched her inappropriately, abused her, and threatened her before snatching her belongings. Hearing her screams, constables Giri and Rathod rushed to intervene. Yusuf allegedly manhandled them, grabbed the challan machine from constable Giri, and flung it away. Vedantnagar police reached the spot, arrested him, and booked him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He will be produced in court on Tuesday, police inspector Praveena Yadav said.

Pattern of rising violence in auto trade

Recent months have seen a spate of violent crimes involving auto drivers:

• July 27: Driver molested a Class 8 student.

• July 25: Passenger stabbed and robbed after being driven around for hours.

• July 17: Woman robbed of Rs 50,000 after being taken to Amkhas area.

• May 15: Intoxicated driver created chaos in Monda area.

• April 6: Passenger stabbed in the stomach.

• January: Two incidents of drivers attacking police officers in Cidco and Baba Chowk.

The latest case has reignited public concern over the unchecked behaviour of some auto drivers and the need for stricter regulation.