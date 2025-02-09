Auto rickshaw union announces new leadership in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra Kamgar Vikas Auto Rickshaw union has formed its new executive committee for the Waluj Industrial division, aiming to address the concerns of auto-rickshaw drivers and owners.

At an event, President Vinod Dhande and his team were handed appointment letters by Ramkisan Shelke Patil. The newly elected office-bearers include Secretary Yusuf Musa Shah, Joint Secretary Ravindra Jawale, and Organizers Sujit Chavan (Vadgaon) and Bhimdev Rathod. Speaking at the event, Shelke emphasized the union’s commitment to resolving the daily challenges faced by rickshaw drivers. The announcement was attended by key union figures, including state joint secretary Shubham Gorde, state in-charge vice president Ganesh Ghorpade, district chief Balaji Aade and senior rickshaw drivers Rameshwar Raut, Satish Sable and Hasan Pathan among others. The newly appointed leaders vowed to work closely with authorities to ensure better working conditions for the rickshaw community in the region.