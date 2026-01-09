Auto stolen while parked in front of shop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A thief broke the lock and stole an LPG autorickshaw that had been taken to Badnapur to deliver furniture. The incident occurred during the night of January 9 in front of Lokseva Furniture in the Varudi Phata area of Badnapur taluka. The thief pushed the rickshaw for some distance, broke the lock, and drove it away. The act was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras.

Sheikh Ahmed, a resident of Hinanagar, Chikalthana, had gone to Badnapur on January 8 evening in his rickshaw (MH-20-EF-6023) to deliver a furniture order. He had parked the rickshaw in front of Lokseva Furniture and visited a nearby friend. On the morning of January 9, around 10 am, he discovered the rickshaw was missing. A case has been registered at Badnapur police station.