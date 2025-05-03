Automated fitness checks for cehicles to start soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The days of casually clearing vehicles with a “the vehicle is fine, let it go” attitude are coming to an end. The fully automated Inspection and Certification (I&C) Centre at Karodi RTO is almost ready, and vehicle fitness testing through machines will begin shortly.

The I&C centre is being developed on the 11-acre premises of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Karodi, a few kilometres from the city. It will feature state-of-the-art equipment including roller brake testers, underbody scanners, pollution check systems, and steering mechanism testers. Once operational, vehicles will undergo automated inspections without human bias or manual shortcuts. So far, fitness tests were done manually by motor vehicle inspectors. But the new system will detect every technical fault with precision, ensuring only truly roadworthy vehicles pass the test.

May 1 launch missed

Though the Transport Department aimed to launch the centre on May 1, the plan was deferred since the state government wants all such centres inaugurated simultaneously.

New RTO building ready for shift

Meanwhile, furniture work at the new RTO office is in its final phase. The office will soon begin functioning from the Karodi premises.

“The I&C centre work is almost done. Fitness testing will begin shortly.”

— Vijay Kathole, Regional Transport Officer

Photo Caption:

The work on the ‘Inspection and Certification’ centre at the Karodi RTO premises is in its final stages.