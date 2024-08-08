Autonomy and Ownership: A Distant Dream for CIDCO Residents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The ambitious proposal to convert CIDCO properties from leasehold to freehold has been a contentious issue for over a decade, often dismissed as mere political rhetoric. Despite the persistent appeals from residents in various CIDCO neighborhoods, the state government has yet to take decisive action, while the CIDCO administration maintains its innocence in the matter. Hence the dream of autonomy and ownership continues to elude the residents of CIDCO neighborhoods.

A group of senior citizens from N-1, N-5, and N-7 sectors, speaking anonymously, said, " The last formal written communication on the issue was made in March 2024, addressed to the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) responded ten days later, stating that the letter had been forwarded to the Urban Development Department (UDD) for further action. A glimmer of hope appeared when the State Housing Minister, Atul Save, mentioned that a decision could be expected within a few months. In July 2024, former MP Chandrakant Khaire also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Administrator, urging the conversion of leasehold to freehold."

“With the merger of CIDCO with the municipal corporation, CIDCO no longer functions as a special planning authority. However, despite the municipal corporation now providing all amenities, CIDCO continues to collect transfer charges and NoC charges before granting building permission and issuing completion certificates—resulting in double charges for the residents. We do not want CIDCO’s custodianship anymore. Freehold status would provide greater autonomy and a sense of ownership for residents across different neighborhoods, said the senior citizens hopeful that the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) will act swiftly to address their concerns.

Box

According to sources within CIDCO, “CIDCO leased out its properties for 99 years before 1998, and for 60 years after that. A few years ago, CIDCO submitted a proposal to the UDD, requesting concessions on Convertible Charges (the one-time premium required to convert leasehold to freehold) and Transfer Charges. However, beyond suggestions for minor corrections, no concrete decision has been made. The demand for freehold status is echoed by residents in both Navi Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Ultimately, it is up to the State Government to pass a resolution in the cabinet and then enact legislation to grant freehold status.”

Box

Will meet CM in this regard

Housing Minister Atul Save acknowledged the ongoing demands of CIDCO residents, stating, “I am actively pursuing this issue. While progress has been slower than anticipated, I plan to meet with the Chief Minister soon and am hopeful for a positive outcome.”

Box

CIDCO Administrator Gajanan Satote added, “Our office forwarded the proposal to convert leasehold to freehold to our Head Office in Mumbai several years ago. The file is currently pending approval with the state’s UDD. As the executing authority, we too are waiting for a fresh update.”

Box

Background on CIDCO

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) was established by the GoM in 1972 as a special planning authority for the Aurangabad project. The original notified area for development was 1,011.9 hectares, of which 999 hectares have been developed to date. On March 31, 2006, CIDCO handed over the responsibility for providing basic amenities—such as drinking water, streetlights, roads, gardens, drainage, and solid waste management—to the municipal corporation. Today, CIDCO administers a balance of 12.3 hectares of land and oversees various types of properties, including residential, residential-cum-commercial, and commercial units across its neighbourhoods.