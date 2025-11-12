Autorickshaw driver runs ganja racket targeting college students at night

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A rickshaw driver, who ran a ganja distribution network targeting college students at night while driving an autorickshaw during the day, has been arrested by the MIDC Cidco police.

The accused, identified as Shubham Sathe (24, Chaudhary Colony, Chikalthana), was caught red-handed while on his way to deliver ganja. The court has remanded him to three days of police custody, police inspector Geeta Bagwade confirmed. On November 11, assistant police inspector Bharat Pachole and his team were patrolling the area when they received information about a rickshaw driver selling ganja near the Mini Ghati locality. Acting swiftly on the orders of senior officers, the team reached Chaudhary Colony, Civil Hosptial , where they spotted Shubham standing with a bag. Upon noticing the police, he attempted to flee but was chased and caught after he fell on the road a short distance away. A search revealed 4.218 kg of ganja in his possession. The operation was carried out by constables Sanjay Nand, Santosh Sonawane, Parshuram Sonune, Prakash Sonawane, Santosh Gaikwad, Ratan Naglot, and Arvind Puri under the supervision of senior officers.

Supplied ganja to college students; had prior criminal record

Sathe is a repeat offender and has previously been arrested twice for drug-related crimes. He was once caught consuming ganja by the MIDC Cidco police, and later, Chikalthana Rural Police arrested him red-handed with 10 kg of ganja while attempting to sell it. He also faces a separate case for assault. Despite his criminal record, Sathe continued to drive an autorickshaw openly, ferrying passengers by day and distributing ganja by night. According to police, his primary customers were college students from Chikalthana, Ramnagar, Vithalnagar, and nearby areas. Investigations suggest that he lured educated youths from well-to-do families into drug addiction through regular supply networks.