Autorickshaw driver’s hooliganism: Youth beaten, Rs 30,000 looted

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth was brutally assaulted by an autorickshaw driver and his son in Kanchanwadi on September 21 after he asked them to move aside while they blocked traffic during a dispute with a car driver. Shehjaan Sayed (27), resident of Affan Colony, was attacked with an iron rod, fracturing his left leg, and threatened with a knife. The attackers looted Rs 9,400 in cash and forced him to transfer another Rs 20,000 online. Uttam Kharat and his son Kishor Kharat carried out the attack with the help of accomplices. They also threatened Shehjaan that if he reported the incident, they would falsely implicate him under the Atrocities Act and molestation charges. Local residents rushed Shehjaan to hospital. Satara police registered the case on September 23, and both accused were remanded to three days’ police custody, said Assistant police inspector Dilip Bachate.