Avail PM-Suryaghar Scheme and cut electricity bills to zero: Chief Engineer Kachhot

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With coal reserves for thermal power declining, solar energy has become essential. Under the PM-Suryaghar scheme, residential consumers can get subsidies up to Rs 78,000 for rooftop solar installations and potentially bring electricity bills to zero. Chief Engineer Pawan kumar Kachhot urged all consumers to take advantage of this opportunity at a solar consumers’ gathering organized by MSEDCL and the All India Renewable Energy Association at Tapadia Natya Mandir on Friday during the Seva Parva (September 17–October 2). Kachhot highlighted Marathwada’s abundant sunlight, noting that while the city has 3.5 lakh electricity consumers, only 13,000 have installed rooftop solar. Currently, 83 MW of solar power is generated daily, with potential to reach 100 MW by October 2. He encouraged existing solar users to promote the scheme and suggested making more villages solar-enabled through social responsibility initiatives by solar agencies. Several solar consumers and vendors were felicitated, recognizing their contribution to clean energy adoption.