AVM students dazzle at annual function

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Agrasen Vidya Mandir held its '17th Annual Event', recently. Students of class II to class IV presented the theme The Comedy Night with AVM. They danced, sang and took part in cultural activities. Section coordinator Laxmi Dayalani presented the annual report.

AVM secretary Nidhi Agrawal, Dr Pravin Suryawanshi (deputy dean and professor and Head of the Department of Surgery MGM Medical College and Hospital), AVM Patron Keshav Lila, president Rajkumar Tibdewala, vice-president Rajesh Bharuka, treasurer Pankaj Agrawal were the guests.

Principal Santosh Kumar Karwa, vice-principal Mayuri Logalwar, superintendent Ajay Sonune, section coordinators Dayalani and Shraddha Payak, event coordinator Vikram Sharma, Divya Gupta, Sourabh Joshi, Savita Arbole, Rupali Tamboli, coordinator of all the departments, teaching and non-teaching staff took efforts for the success. The event was anchored by Anshu Vishwakarma and Deepali More. Meghna Deshmukh proposed a vote of thanks. Aastha Dixit rendered Pasaydan to mark conclusion.