Avoid dumping garbage waste in nullah: CSMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As a precautionary measure and to avoid untoward incidents occurring due to heavy rainfall during monsoon season, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has appealed to the citizens staying in residential localities not to throw any kind of garbage waste in the nullahs.

The press release issued by CSMC executive engineer (mechanical section) Amol Kulkarni stated that the CSMC

had desilted and lifted 1800 tonnes of waste from the city nullahs through five poclains, 10 JCBs, six tractors and 10 hywa trucks in two months (from April 1 to June 30). The nullahs of length 116-kms were cleaned up during pre-monsoon. This waste was unloaded at Kham River site to develop an eco-friendly pathway.

The release also pointed out the office had received several complaints regarding overflowing of nullah. There were complaints about the nullahs at Aushadhi Bhavan (Dalalwadi), Naregaon, Chelipura and Aurangpura. As the garbage is frequently thrown in the nullahs irresponsibly. The CSMC cleaned up these selected nullahs twice, so far.

However, it has been observed that the garbage waste continues to be thrown in the nullahs. As a result, the nullahs are getting choked up. Hence handing over the waste to the ‘ghantagadis’ stated the release.