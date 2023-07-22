Awahan Yatra reaches city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Manoj Saklecha, the branch in-charge of Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as part of the Awahan Yatra. During his visit, he met with Munishri Arhatkumarji at Terapanth Bhawan and held a meeting after the Mangal Path.

The Terapanth Youth council president Ankur Lunia welcomed Saklecha to the city. The event included invocation and victory songs presented by joint-minister Gaurav Sethia and outgoing president Vivek Bagrecha. The Shravak loyalty letter was read by Saklecha, who shared insights into the dimensions of the parishad and encouraged the opening of 'Fit Yuva Hit Youth Clubs' with a spiritual approach. He also urged the distribution of Yuvadrishti, Ingenious Yuva, and Terapanth Times to more households. The event also witnessed the unveiling of the Barah Vrat workshop and Samyak Gyan workshop banners in the presence of Arhat Kumarji.