Award to Nahar Engineering

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nahar Engineering India Pvt Ltd has won the Manufacturer of the year award at the prestigious ‘Pride India’ awards held in Bangalore recently. The NI engineering team of the MD office in Bangalore have been credited for this achievement. This is an award for all of us to be encourage and be the best in manufacturing sector, said MD Harshal Nahar and CMD Subhash Nahar of Nahar Engineering.