Awareness drive against food wastage at Ganpati feasts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With Ganeshotsav in full swing and large community feasts (bhandaara) planned in the last two days, the Save Food Committee has launched an awareness campaign to curb food wastage.

Committee members visited Ganesh mandals across the city, guiding them on ways to reduce wastage during feasts. The campaign began with a letter handed to the president of Rajabazar Sansthan Ganpati Mandal. The initiative was led by newly appointed deputy commissioner of police Sampat Shinde, representing the committee. Soon after, letters stressing food conservation were distributed to nearly all mandals in the city. The letters also urged mandals to donate surplus food to the Roti Bank for the needy instead of discarding it. This appeal was emphasised by social worker Anant Motalay. On the occasion, Prabhakar Divte, Nandkumar Kulkarni, and Chandrakant Vajpayee were present.