Awareness for Wellness prog organised at Lokmat; Gastroenterologist Dr Ashish Gandhi throws light on digestive health, balanced diet and related issues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokmat organized a special health awareness programme, ‘Awareness for Wellness’, for all staff and associates at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Thursday. The initiative was conducted in association with Dr Reddy’s, Hyderabad.

Guiding the participants, renowned gastroenterologist Dr Ashish Gandhi elaborated on issues related to digestive health, stomach disorders, balanced diet, the importance of regular exercise, and health challenges arising from modern lifestyle changes.

Dr. Gandhi emphasized, “By making small changes in our daily lifestyle, we can remain healthy for a long time. A proper diet, regular exercise, sufficient sleep, and stress management are crucial for digestive health. Timely medical check-ups and early diagnosis are also keys to a healthy life.”

Staff/associates of the Lokmat family raised several health-related queries, to which Dr Gandhi responded with simple, clear, and satisfactory answers, spreading an important message of health awareness.

This initiative provided a positive outlook on health to all staff/associates of the Lokmat Parivar. It also reminded them not to neglect their health amidst daily work stress, as expressed by the participants.