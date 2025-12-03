Awareness prog held in Nursing College on World AIDS Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Service Scheme (NSS) of MGM Mother Teresa College of Nursing, District AIDS Prevention Department and Cidco Bus Stand jointly organised a public awareness programme at Cidco Bus Stand area on World AIDS Day on Wednesday.

MGM Project Director Dr Prerna Dalvi, Principal Satish Chandra Buite, Head of Department Deepak Khadke, Chetan Biradar, Dipali Idhate, Sujata Gaikwad, Sadhana Gangavane and others were present.

This year’s theme of World AIDS Day 2025 is 'Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response'. The theme calls for strong political leadership, international cooperation, and a human rights-centred approach to completely eliminate AIDS by 2030.

The students delivered the message of AIDS prevention, treatment, awareness, and social sensitivity to the citizens through this program.