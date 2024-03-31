Awareness prog held on PoSH Act

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The internal grievance committee of MGM Univeristy organised two programme awareness programmes on the ‘Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act’ at Aryabhatta Hall of the campus recently.

Adv Reena Mandhani guided the the teachers on the first day of the event while Dr Smita Avachar spoke on 'PoSH - Stand Up, Speak Out Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal' for non-teaching staff, on the last day. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Ashish Gadekar, Presiding Officer of Internal Grievance Committee Vijaya Musande, all principals, directors, principals, heads of departments, professors, non-teaching staff, students and all concerned were present.

The campus of MGM University is safe for women and the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act is successfully implemented in the university. Besides Dr Musande, the internal grievance committee has Dr Zhartab Ansari, Dr Asha Deshpande, Aarti Raulwar and Assistant Registrar Pradeep Girhe.