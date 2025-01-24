Ayub Khan passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A resident of National Colony (Rauza Baugh), Ayub Khan Pathan, died of cardiac arrest on January 23 afternoon. He was 59.

His burial took place in the cemetery, opposite Maulana Azad College, on Thursday evening.

He is survived by a wife, three sons and an extended family. He was the brother of educationist Dr Rauf Pathan and Doordarshan’s retired officer Jabbar Pathan.