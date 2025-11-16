Ayurveda moving towards a golden era, promotes complete health: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medical system, has established its global presence. Around 1,400 years ago, Sushruta taught the world about surgery and plastic surgery. Today, the Ayurveda market is worth nearly Rs 1.8 lakh crore. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Ayurveda is moving toward a golden era.

Fadnavis inaugurated the new building of Shri Yash Ayurveda College in the Satara region. OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Shri Yash Pratishthan president Baswaraj Mangrule, Sangeeta Mangrule, BJP city president Kishor Shitole, and former city president Shirish Boralkar were present on the stage. In his introductory speech, Mangrule suggested that the state include Ayurveda treatments under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana so that patients can benefit more. Fadnavis said that the institution was built through struggle because of a dream to contribute to the education field. Many treatment systems exist worldwide, but only Ayurveda has the art of treating diseases naturally at their root. It offers treatments according to seasonal cycles and is scientifically based. To promote Ayurveda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established 2.5 lakh AYUSH centers across India. Ayurveda has also boosted medical tourism, which is why its market has grown to Rs 1.8 lakh crore, the Chief Minister noted.

EV Ecosystem developed in the city

A few years ago, after Pune and Mumbai, entrepreneurs hardly came to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, DMIC and Auric were developed here, and the city has now become a hub for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. The city is now surpassing Pune in industrial growth. Chief Minister Fadnavis said that investors are attracted by the complementary ecosystem developed for EV industries here, leading them to invest in the city.