Ayushman Cards distributed to 900 beneficiaries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A total of 900 individuals were issued Ayushman Cards on Tuesday during a special camp jointly organized by the District & Sessions Court, the District Bar Association, and the Municipal Corporation’s Health Department under the Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana.

District Bar Association president adv. Ashok Mule and secretary adv. Yogesh Tupe urged more legal professionals to take advantage of this scheme. Municipal deputy commissioner Dr. Aparna Thete informed that Ayushman cardholders are eligible for cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at government-designated hospitals.

To ensure the camp’s success, dedicated efforts were made by Bar Association vice president Sameer Joshi, vice president Sarika Puri, joint secretary Amol Ghoderav, members Shaileshkumar Ade, Ganesh Adhane, Sachin Agarkar, Rameshwar Bodkhe, Deepali Dalve, Sanghpal Ingle, Jitendra Jain, Disha Khandale, Ragini Lagad, Rajesh Narwade, Meera Pardeshi, as well as Dadarav Chavan, Ganesh Sadashive, and Balu Hivrale.