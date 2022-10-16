Ayushman e-card holder to get free treatment for 1,209 diseases

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

As per the social, economic, and caste-based survey conducted in 2011, a total of 4.43 lakh beneficiaries from the district were found eligible for the Ayushman Bharat e-card scheme. However, only 1.74 have taken the e-cards until now whereas 2.06 lakh have not yet applied for the cards. The application for the e-cards can be done through the municipal corporation, district hospital and ZP. The beneficiaries will get free treatment and surgeries on 1,209 listed diseases, said the coordinator of the scheme Milind Joshi.

The e-cards can be obtained by online registration at the gram panchayat or the aaple sarkar seva kendra. A letter of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ration card, and aadhaar card will be required.

According to a survey, rag-pickers, construction labour, household servants, hawkers and others are eligible for the e-cards. In the rural area, earning persons of the family, SC and ST, land-less farmers and others are eligible.

Under the scheme, the beneficiary will get medical security up to Rs 5 lakh. There is no limitation on the number of members in the family and their age. The money from the scheme will be transferred directly to the hospitals.