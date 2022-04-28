Azad College gets GoI’s recognition as District Green Champion

Aurangabad, April 28:

Maulana Azad College was recognised as District Green Champion for Aurangabad district for adopting and implementing best practices in the areas of sanitation, hygiene, waste, water and energy and greenery management.

The Government of India’s Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Department of Higher Education and Ministry of Education gave the recognition to the college for the academic year 2021-22. Only one college is selected from each district to keep the campus clean and sanitised.

MGNCRE chairman Dr W G Prasanna Kumar issued the certificate. District collector Sunil Chavan presented the certificate to the college principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui and the staff members in a programme held on Thursday.

The Higher Education Department of GoI initiated the Swachhata Action Plan to generate healthy competition among higher educational institutions for maintaining hygienic campuses so that a clean environment is created for students to study in, leading to higher thinking. The college implemented the initiative successfully.