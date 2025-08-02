Azad College students host tree plantation drive
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: August 2, 2025 20:35 IST2025-08-02T20:35:02+5:302025-08-02T20:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The volunteers of National Service Scheme (NSS) of Maulana Azad College conducted a tree plantation drive at Rasoolpura recently.
Sk Faizan, a class fifth student of Zilla Parishad School -Marathi medium, who secured 82% in the scholarship examination, was felicitated.
Principal Dr.Mazhar Ahmed Farooqui presented gifts to Faizan and other students.
Mysa Pathan ( deputy Sarpanch, Rasoolpura), NSS Program Officer Dr J D Shaikh, Dr Musa Razzak, faculty members Dr Sayed Sultan and Dr. Ashfaq Khan, along with NSS volunteers, were present for the event.