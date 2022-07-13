B A, B Sc, B Com courses result to be declared by July 20

Aurangabad, July 13:

Pro-vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the results of undergraduate courses-B A, B Sc and B Com- would be declared before July 20.

There are many B SC courses and the result of six B SC courses was declared. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the evaluation of 90 per cent of answer books of the UG courses was completed and the process of data uploading is in progress.

“The process of declaring the result of B A, B Sc, B Com will commence in the next four to five days. The result of the courses which have high strength of students will be announced by July 20. The date for the extension for the postgraduate courses admission will be given,” he said.

The admission process for the PG courses began on June 24 but it is yet to gain momentum when the UG courses results are declared.

The PG course aspirants can fill their academic information up to July 15 while the scrutiny of the application form will be done up to July 18.

The admissions to the out-of-university and State candidates will be done up to July 28. A total of 10 per cent for out-of-university and 10 per cent seats for out of State candidates are reserved in the departments. A total of 80 per cent of seats are reserved for home university students. The admissions round for home university candidates will be held on July 30 and 31.