B Com records highest pass pc
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The highest pass percentage was recorded in B Com courses within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).
The university declared the result of various undergraduate courses examinations on Thursday.
A total of 66 pc students passed in the B Com stream followed by B Sc (58.01) and B A (57.35).
The course—wise number of students appeared, passed and the percentage is as follows;
Course-------appeared----passed--------pc
B Sc-III-year---18,683----10,844-------58.01
B Com-III-year—9,031----6,040--------66.88
B A-III-year---11,142------6,390--------57.35
PG admissions
With the declaration of the UG courses results, the postgraduate courses admissions process will get an impetus.