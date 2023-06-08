B Com records highest pass pc

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 8, 2023 07:15 PM2023-06-08T19:15:01+5:302023-06-08T19:15:01+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The highest pass percentage was recorded in B Com courses within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ...

B Com records highest pass pc | B Com records highest pass pc

B Com records highest pass pc

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The highest pass percentage was recorded in B Com courses within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The university declared the result of various undergraduate courses examinations on Thursday.

A total of 66 pc students passed in the B Com stream followed by B Sc (58.01) and B A (57.35).

The course—wise number of students appeared, passed and the percentage is as follows;

Course-------appeared----passed--------pc

B Sc-III-year---18,683----10,844-------58.01

B Com-III-year—9,031----6,040--------66.88

B A-III-year---11,142------6,390--------57.35

Box

PG admissions

With the declaration of the UG courses results, the postgraduate courses admissions process will get an impetus.

Open in app
Tags :Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversityBabasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversityBabasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Organisation, Association of Principals and EducatorsBoard of Examinations and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversityThe board of examinations and evaluation of dr babasaheb ambedkar marathwada universityBabasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Govind KaleHuman Resource Development Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversityTarabai Shinde Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversityStanding Committee of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversityTourism Administration Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University