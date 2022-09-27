B Ed admission process to begin on Sept 29

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

The online registration process for B Ed course admission will commence on September 29.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) held the B Ed CET on August 21 and 22 and announced its result on September 12. There will be two Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds and one institute-level round for vacant seats.

Aspirants can submit the option form between September 30 and October 12 for the first round. The e-scrutiny of uploaded documents and application forms will be done from September 30 to October 15. The alphabetical merit list for the CAP round-I will be displayed on October 16. After clearing grievances, the final merit will be released on October 20. The candidates will be allocated seats on the morning of October 23 and will have to confirm admissions at the colleges upto October 30. The data of vacant seats for the CAP round -II will be made available online on November 4. The Cell will allow changes in option form for the second round from November 5 to 11.

The final merit list for the second round will be released on November 19 while the seats will be allotted on November 21. The selected candidates will be able to confirm the admissions up to November 24. The colleges will conduct an institute-level round on November 26 for the vacant seats. The cut-off date is December 10, so, no admissions can be done after this date.