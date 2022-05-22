B Ed CET registration date extended for 3rd time

Aurangabad, May 22:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) extended the last date of online registration for MAH-B Ed-CET up to July 7 for the third time.

The dates of sessions-I and II of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains-2022, JEE-Advanced and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)- were revised. The universities across the State will also conduct undergraduate and postgraduate courses examinations from June 1 to July 15.

Considering this, the dates of examination and registration of B Ed-CET were also revised. The candidates will take the CET on August 21 and 22 in multiple sessions. The registration began on March 24 and its last date was April 12.

The date was extended up to April 22 first time. In the section extension, the aspirants were allowed to register up to April 29. Now, the online application form can be filled until July 7 after the date was extended for the third time. The hall ticket through the login of successfully registered candidates will be issued from July 29 onwards. Those who selected English medium will have to attempt an English language test during the same examination. More than 23,000 seats remained vacant last year’s admission process.

Box

The year-wise figure of CET registered aspirants is as follows;

---Year--------------number of candidates-----State’s intake--

--2020---------------------43,983-----------------------33,290

--2021---------------------41,450------------------------34,194

Box

Instructions for candidates

--The candidate should review the filled application form carefully before its final submission

---No editing of the application form will be allowed once submitted

--Fees once paid are non-refundable in any circumstances

--Candidates must keep the copy of the filled-in application form in hard and soft format since the same is required to be submitted while filling in the online admission process