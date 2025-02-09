B Ed-M Ed-CET registration extended up to Feb 18

Chhatrapati Sambhajinaga: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has extended the last of registration for Maharashtra Bachelor of Education and Master of Education Common Entrance Test (Mah-B Ed-M Ed-CET)-2025 up to February 18. The online registration for the test started on January 6 while its last date was February 7.

State CET Cell office received a request from candidates and parents regarding an extension to the form filling of CET 2025 for the course.

Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates, CET CELL has decided to give the first extension for online registration and application form filling for the courses up to February 18.

If a candidate has any query regarding the application form, he/she should send the mail (cethelpdesk@maharashtracet.org) or raise the query through the candidate help module. The students were urged to take note of the date extension.