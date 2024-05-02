B Ed students complete internships in CBSE schools 1st time

Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar: The students of the second semester of B Ed students from Government College of Education completed an internship at two CBSE schools from April 16 to 26.

The students complete the internship every year. This year, first-time B Ed students were allowed for internship at two CBSE-affiliated schools. The names of the schools are Podar International School and Deogiri Global Academy.

The students received experience of the different subjects and observation of teaching during the internship. They learned about various laboratories and functions of the department.

Some of the students taught the students. During the farewell functions at the schools, the students shared their experiences, school curriculum, teaching method, management and discipline.

Principal of the college Dr Nalini Chondekar, Dr Subhedar, headmaster of Podar School Ravindra Rana, coordinator Jigesh Jadhav, headmaster of Deogiri Globa Academcy Duttatray Chavan and supervisor Vaishali Shengule made special efforts the success of the initiative. Dr Urjit Karwande, Dr Gautam Gaikwad and Dr Rameshwar Padme guided the students time and again.