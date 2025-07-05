B Pharm admissions to commence on July 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm) courses will commence across the State for the academic year 2025-26 on July 7.

The last date of application submission and uploading of required documents by the candidate for admission on the website will be July 14. The document verification and confirmation of the application form can be done by July 15.

The registration fee is Rs 1000 for general group candidates while for the reserved category, it is Rs 800. However, those who have registered for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET)-2025 need not pay fees. The State Common Entrance Test Cell will display the provisional merit list on July 18.

Eligibility criteria

The candidate should have passed the 12th standard or its equivalent examination with English as one of the subjects and Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology as optional subjects individually and should obtain a non-zero score in MHT-CET.

Caste Validity Certificate must

The candidates belonging to SC, VJ/DT (NT (A), NT (B), NT(C), NT (D), OBC, SBC and SEBC categories will have to submit ‘Caste/Tribe Validity Certificate.’

All backwards class candidates excluding SC and ST will produce a Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) certificate valid up to March 31, 2026. If these candidates fail to produce the original certificate or receipt of validity certificate, NCL certificate and EWS certificate at the time of verification will be treated as general category candidates for CAP admissions.