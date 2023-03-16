B Tech student commits suicide

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An engineering student, enrolled for the first year B Tech (Mechanical) course, ended his life by jumping in front of a running train, in Sangramnagar locality, on Thursday at 2 am.

The deceased have been identified as Anil Suresh Jadhav (22, Walsa-Khalsa in Bhokardhan tehsil of Jalna district). Osmanpura police have registered an offence of accidental death, said the police inspector Geeta Bagwade.

Police said, “Anil was studying B Tech (Mechanical) in a prominent college, situated on Beed Bypass, and was staying in a rented house with his friends in Satara locality for the past one and a half years.

On Wednesday night, he had dinner with his friends from a joint in the Beed Bypass area. Later on, he told them to go ahead and will return after visiting the college. However, he did not return to the room. Anil ended his life by jumping in front of the train coming from Jalna to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday between 1.30 am and 1.45 am. The loco pilot of the train informed about the incident to the station manager, who then informed the Osmanpura police station.

PSI Kesare and his team reached the spot. The body was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem. Further investigation is on by police.

He dreamt of becoming an engineer

Police found an ATM card in Anil’s pocket. This helped in identifying the body. The police then contacted the bank and got the details of his family members and informed them. Anil was the single child of his family. His father is a ‘Police Patil’ in the village, while his mother is a housewife. Anil had come to the city to become a successful engineer. The reason for taking the extreme step has not been ascertained. Police feel that he would have ended his life due to failure in a love affair.