BA, BSc paper postponed for 2nd time

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) postponed BA, BSc (II-IV sem, pattern 2023) paper for the second time.

It may be noted that the university started holding undergraduate courses examination of March-April 2025 within its jurisdiction at 236 centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashi on April 8. The second and fourth semester students of BA and BSc were to take their papers on April 12.

The union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted NDA-CDS examinations in the city on April 12. The different colleges in the city were hired as a centre for the competitive examination. So, Bamu postponed the papers of all UG courses scheduled for April 12.

As per the revised schedule, the students B A and B Sc (II and IV) were allotted a new date for the paper, that is, May 10.

But, there is a clash of schedule between B Sc pattern 2023 and B Sc pattern 2022. Taking into consideration this, the paper of BA and B SC (pattern 2023) was postponed again. Now, the students of these courses will take their papers on May 22.

The Examinations Department urged the colleges and teachers to bring to the notice of students the change in the examination schedule.