Baba Bhand appointed as President of Marathi Literary Conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Baba Bhand has been appointed president of the Amrit Mahotsav (75th anniversary) literary conference of the Marathi Vangmay Parishad, Baroda, scheduled for 19–21 December. The inauguration will be conducted by Rajmata Shubhanginiraje Gaikwad.

The Baroda-based Parishad has promoted Marathi literature outside Maharashtra for nine decades. This year’s conference is dedicated to Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad, who published 7,500 books, awarded scholarships worth ₹89 crore, and contributed to literature, arts, education, and social reform. Baba Bhand has highlighted Sayajirao’s legacy nationally.

Baba Bhand has authored 149 books across various genres and edited 30 works. Through Sahitya Sanskriti Mandal, Sayajirao Trust, and Saket Prakashan, 141 books related to Sayajirao have been published. Together, he and his collaborators have produced 250 books totaling over 60,000 pages.