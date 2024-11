Babu Khan passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Babu Khan Sikandar Khan (79, Indiranagar, Baijipura), died after a prolonged illness on Sunday.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Ganj-e-Shahida Masjid while burial took place at a graveyard in front of the Masjid. He leaves wife, two sons, daughters-in-law and extended family.