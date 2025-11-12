Bag containing 5.8 tolas of gold ornaments and two mobile phones stolen moments after alighting from travels bus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A bag containing 5.8 tolas of gold ornaments and two mobile phones was stolen within moments after it was placed on the roadside upon alighting from a travels bus. The incident occurred near the Cidco flyover around 5.30 am on November 10.

A resident of Dwarkanagar, N-11,Anandkumar Wagh had gone out of town with his family a few days ago. On November 10 early morning, they returned to the city. The travels bus stopped at Cidco Chowk, and Wagh along with his family members got down. While unloading their luggage one by one, some of the bags were placed on the road. Among them was a bag containing a 43.1-gram gold necklace, two rings weighing 5 grams and 4.5 grams, a pair of earrings weighing 2.6 grams, and two mobile phones. Taking advantage of the darkness, an unidentified thief picked up the bag and fled within seconds. Initially, Wagh thought he had left the bag inside the bus, but CCTV footage later revealed that the thief had taken it away. Head constable Ganesh Vairalkar from Mukundwadi police station is investigating the case.